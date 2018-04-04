2019: Why I must be Plateau governor – Senator Jeremiah Useni — Nigeria Today

2019: Why I must be Plateau governor – Senator Jeremiah Useni
Jeremiah Useni, Senator representing Plateau South, on Wednesday reiterated his desire to contest the state’s governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The lawmaker made the declaration at the party’s state secretariat in Jos, Plateau State. Useni said his aim of vying for the governorship seat was to restore peace in […]
