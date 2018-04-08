2019: You have failed us, group tells Delta lawmaker — Nigeria Today

2019: You have failed us, group tells Delta lawmaker

…’My achievements are verifiable’

By Festus Ahon

AHEAD of the 2019 general elections, the people of Isoko North Local Government Area, under the auspices of Isoko For Development, have said the member representing the area in Delta State House of Assembly, Mr Tim Owhefere, has failed them, urging him not to run for fourth term.

The people, from across all the 13 wards in the local government area, cited 13 reasons Owhefere should not seek re-election, saying he should look for employment in Lagos.

In his reaction, the lawmaker described the group as faceless, adding that they were bent on heating up the polity.

He said their inflammatory statements were capable of pitching the people against one another, saying the “allegations against my person in the said publication can elicit negative reactions from my teeming supporters and the good people of Isoko North Constituency, whom I represent”.

The group, in a statement by the President, Comrade Iruoghene Ufi, listed the 13 reasons to include that “for the three consecutive terms that Owhefere has been elected into the House, he has not fulfilled any campaign promise to any constituent that laboured for him and the party during the elections”.

The post 2019: You have failed us, group tells Delta lawmaker appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

