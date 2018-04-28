2019: You’re Deceiving Yourself, PDP Tells Buhari — Nigeria Today

The Peoples Democratic Party has told President Muhammadu Buhari to forget about winning the 2019 presidential election.

It said the President must be suffering from what it described as self-deception to think that he could win the 2019 presidential election, in spite of his alleged abysmal performance and widespread rejection by Nigerians.

The former ruling party said it was indeed unfortunate that President Buhari could not read the handwriting on the wall, even as demonstrated by the alleged scanty attendance at his rally in Bauchi on Thursday, where he boasted about winning the 2019 presidential election.

A statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Friday, alleged that the President and his handlers were banking on manipulating the electoral processes to return to power by depending on their blood relation in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to assist in providing data of underage voters in Katsina State, Kano State and some other porous areas of the nation.

He said what President Buhari had failed to come to terms with was the uncompromising resolve of Nigerians across the country, particularly the youth, to resist any form of rigging in 2019.

Ologbondiyan said, “It is shocking that on the face of the colossal failure of governance leading to hunger and starvation, ethnic division, bloodletting and killings in our land, Mr. President is more concerned about a selfish agenda of foisting himself on a people who have become despondent of his leadership.

“By his remarks in Bauchi on Thursday, when he boastfully claimed that he would take power again in 2019, Mr. President has demonstrated an unimaginable disdain for Nigerians, showing that he cares less about the carnage in our nation under his watch, and he is only concerned with winning the election.

“This is a leader who came into office with the promise to fight insurgency and corruption as well as guaranteeing economic prosperity.

“Shockingly, Mr. President has not only failed on all fronts, his body language is aiding and abetting corruption, harassment and intimidation of citizens as well as instilling of a siege mentality in our land.”