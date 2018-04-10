2019: Youths back Buhari’s re-election bid — Nigeria Today

2019: Youths back Buhari’s re-election bid

A youth movement under the auspices of Jagaban Movement has thrown its weight behind the declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election in 2019.

In a statement signed by the National Coordinator of the Movement, Mr. Bashir Adegboyega and the National Publicity Front, Mr Kenneth Orjiakor, the group said the president re-election bid tilted towards the path of a safer tomorrow, the ground for massive employment of human and non-human resources of Nigeria.

According to Adegboyega, the second term bid of the president has become necessary considering his unawering commitment to anti-graft war and massive infrastructure programmes with the attendants employment generation .

“We are convinced beyond reasonable doubt that, the path to a safer tomorrow, the ground for massive employment of human and non-human resources of Nigeria has began its setting by this present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“In view of this, JAGABAN movement has observed the commitment of Mr. President to increasing capital vote releases which will engender massive infrastructure with the attendants employment generation and would not allow such desire to be wasted without full optimization hence the support for Mr. President to seek re-election,”

“Finally, as we move closer to electioneering season, the JM youths crave for more brutal fight against corruption and urge the Judiciary to join the 21st Century anti-corruption crusade of Mr. President,”the statement read.

Similarly, the movement commended the the Lagos government for its developmental strides in the state, adding that” the development in Lagos in the last one and half decade has shown that capital votes dedication of the government of Lagos has continuously be on the .”

The movement’s philosophy is embedded in the pro-masses school of thought of Asiwaju Bola Amed Tinubu, to relieve the common man and woman on the streets from poverty.

The post 2019: Youths back Buhari’s re-election bid appeared first on Vanguard News.

