 21 -0! Anthony Joshua defeats Joseph Parker on Points — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

21 -0! Anthony Joshua defeats Joseph Parker on Points

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Anthony Joshua defeated Joseph Parker by points on Saturday to unify the WBO belt to his IBF and WBA titles. Although losing his 100 percent knockout record, Joshua was the clear winner, triumphing by the scores of 118-110, 118-110 and 119-109. Joshua retained his spot as the world heavyweight champion, according to ESPN, landing more punches (139 […]

The post 21 -0! Anthony Joshua defeats Joseph Parker on Points appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.