214 investigated after child porn video shared on WhatsApp platform — Nigeria Today

214 investigated after child porn video shared on WhatsApp platform

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

Investigations have been launched into 214 people after a pornographic video, featuring children, was shared on the WhatsApp messaging platform in Germany. There were 50 cases before the public prosecutor’s office in the western city of Trier, Senior Public Prosecutor, Thomas Albrecht, said on Monday. The remaining cases were spread across other parts of Germany […]

