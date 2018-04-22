 22 soldiers lose lives, 75 wounded in Boko Haram onslaught - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

22 soldiers lose lives, 75 wounded in Boko Haram onslaught – Daily Trust

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Daily Trust

22 soldiers lose lives, 75 wounded in Boko Haram onslaught
Daily Trust
The Force Commander, Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Major General Lucky Irabor on Thursday revealed that 22 soldiers have lost their lives while 75 soldiers injured during various operations to clear the Lake Chad BasinN'Djamena, Chad of Boko
Mnjtf Kill 59 Bht, Capture 5, Kill 3 Suicide Bomber's, Destroy 3 Vehicles In N'djamenaThe Nigerian Voice (press release) (blog)

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.