 23 cultists, 15 vandals in trouble - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

23 cultists, 15 vandals in trouble – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

23 cultists, 15 vandals in trouble
Vanguard
The Nigerian Army has arrested 23 suspected cultists, who were conducting physical training for new recruits and initiation and involved in robbery and kidnapping. SUSPECTED CULTISTS—Suspected cult members paraded by the Second Brigade of Nigerian
Army arrests 23 suspected cultists, 15 pipeline vandalsThe Punch

all 1 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.