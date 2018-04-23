23 cultists, 15 vandals in trouble - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

23 cultists, 15 vandals in trouble – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
23 cultists, 15 vandals in trouble
Vanguard
The Nigerian Army has arrested 23 suspected cultists, who were conducting physical training for new recruits and initiation and involved in robbery and kidnapping. SUSPECTED CULTISTS—Suspected cult members paraded by the Second Brigade of Nigerian …
Army arrests 23 suspected cultists, 15 pipeline vandals
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!