24 APC Governors Mandated to Contribute N6 Billion to Party’s Convention — Nigeria Today

24 APC Governors Mandated to Contribute N6 Billion to Party’s Convention

Despite the untold poverty and hardship being visited on workers and pensioners who have gone several months without remuneration, 24 governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been mandated to contribute N6 billion at N250 million each towards the party’s upcoming congresses and national convention, Premium Times reports.

According to the report, the governors are expected to cover their contributions using state funds.

The ruling party has fixed next month for its first nationwide elective congresses and convention.

The APC governors expected to contribute N250 million each include: Bindo Jibrilla (Adamawa State), Mohammed Abubakar (Bauchi), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Kashim Shettima (Borno), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Rochas Okorocha (Imo), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano) Aminu Masari (Katsina State), Abubakar Bagudu (Kebbi) and Yahaya Bello (Kogi).

The rest are: Abdulfatah Ahmed (Kwara), Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos), Umaru Tanko Al-Makura (Nasarawa State), Abubakar Bello (Niger), Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Rauf Aregbesola (Osun), Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo State), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Ibrahim Geidam, (Yobe), and Abdulaziz Yari, (Zamfara).

