24 pre-quarters decided in national squash - The Nation — Nigeria Today

24 pre-quarters decided in national squash
The Nation
24 pre-quarters decided in national squash
The Nation
LAHORE – Twenty four pre-quarterfinals were decided in different age competitions of the 1st Punjab National Junior Squash Championship here at Punjab Squash Complex on Wednesday. Tariq Siddique Malik treasurer Punjab Squash Association inaugurated …
