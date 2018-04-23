 242, 987 uncollected PVCs unsettle INEC in Delta — Nigeria Today
242, 987 uncollected PVCs unsettle INEC in Delta

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in News | 0 comments

No fewer than 242, 987 uncollected permanent voters’ cards (PVCs) have continued to unsettle the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Delta State. Executive Secretary, INEC in the State, Mrs. Rose Oriaran-Anthony who spoke to DAILY POST in Asaba said: “As at April 6, 2018, a total of 242, 987 PVCs were still in our possession.” […]

