25-year-old man commits suicide over football betting in Kwara — Nigeria Today

25-year-old man commits suicide over football betting in Kwara

A 25 year old man has reportedly committed suicide in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital after losing out in a bet over the outcome of a European Champion League match.

The Nation reports that the deceased was said to have had a bet with his friend that Barcelona who were leading by 4-1 in the first leg played at Nou Camp in Spain, would maintain the lead at end of the return leg and through to the semi-final of the championship.

Sadly, he lost his bet after the match turned out to be 3-0 in favour of AS Roma making the aggregate result to be 4-4 with Roma qualifying for the semi-final at the expense of Barcelona by virtue of away goals rule.

The result made the man to lose his motorcycle which he promised to give to his friend if he lost out in their bet.

The man was said to been downcast with the loss of the motorcycle as some residents said that was his source of income as he used the motorcycle for commercial purposes. It was learnt that not being able to recover from the trauma, the man resorted to committing suicide by hanging himself.

Confirming the incident, the state police command’s spokesperson, Ajayi Okasanmiwhwo said investigations by the command shows that the deceased committed the suicide because of huge debt he had.

“the man was said to have incurred debt here and there.” Ajayi said

