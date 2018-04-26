 26-Year-Old Lawyer And NYSC Member Dies After Brief Illness (Photos) — Nigeria Today
26-Year-Old Lawyer And NYSC Member Dies After Brief Illness (Photos)

Posted on Apr 3, 2018

A 26-year-old promising Nigerian lawyer, Barr. Royal Ngaobiwu has died leaving family and friends in a state of mourn.   The 26-year-old handsome son of Chief Ngaobiwu Celestine, the immediate past member representing Obowo state Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly died on Friday, 1st of April, 2018 at the Federal Medical Center, […]

