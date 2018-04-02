 2Baba, Annie Idibia, others party with BamTeddy - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2Baba, Annie Idibia, others party with BamTeddy – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

2Baba, Annie Idibia, others party with BamTeddy
Vanguard
Ex housemates Bambam and Teddy A were treated to a one of a kind homecoming party on Saturday 7th of March 2018 at the Rumours nightclub in Ikeja. Courtesy of the only full brewed stout in this part of the world – Legend Extra Stout, the night was all

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.