2Baba Begs the Intervention of the NCC As He Wades Into the Ongoing COSON Crisis - Nigerian Entertainment Today — Nigeria Today

2Baba Begs the Intervention of the NCC As He Wades Into the Ongoing COSON Crisis – Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
2Baba Begs the Intervention of the NCC As He Wades Into the Ongoing COSON Crisis
Nigerian Entertainment Today
Victor Okpala · Save. Read more. Veteran Nigerian singer and songwriter Innocent Idibia known popularly as 2Baba (2Face) has lent his voice to the growing call of the Federal Government's intervention over the ongoing COSON crisis. READ: Accusations of …
2Baba, Timi Dakolo, others attend EiE's fundraising where personalities were auctioned
COSON Crisis: Tu Baba Asks Nigeria Copyright Commission For Help
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!