 2face Declares Political Ambition — Nigeria Today
2face Declares Political Ambition

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

Legendary entertainer, Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2face has declared his intention to run for a political office. The Benue state indigene made this known in a chat with newsmen on Tuesday. The multiple award-winning musician said it was high time good people took over the mantle of leadership. However, the African Queen crooner did […]

