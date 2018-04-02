2face’s Daughter, Isabella Idibia, Gets Her First Lead In RMD’s TV Show — Nigeria Today

2face’s Daughter, Isabella Idibia, Gets Her First Lead In RMD’s TV Show

2face Idibia and Annie Idibia’s first daughter, Isabella Idibia features in new tv show, “The Mr X Family Tv Show”.

Isabella will feature along with Veteran Actor, RMD would be Father of Isabella Idibia in the Tv Show.

This is Isabella’s first lead on a Tv show and her mom, Annie Idibia is so elated about it.

Annie Idibia took to Instagram to appreciate RMD.

Source – 36ng

