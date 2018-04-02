2OV Throwback Thursday – The ‘Richard Bands Bus Is Full’ Viral Video — Nigeria Today

2OV Throwback Thursday – The ‘Richard Bands Bus Is Full’ Viral Video

Os du Randt, ‘Beast’ Mtawarira, Richard Bands.

If you’re talking about the most famous props to represent the Springboks since readmission, two of those names look at home.

The third, Richard Bands, seems out of place, but there is one moment from his rugby career that every South African rugby fan remembers fondly.

Sorry, Carlos Spencer, but this bus is full.

From all the way back in 2003, during another bruising tussle against the All Blacks in Dunedin, it’s one of the greatest ever tries scored by a prop.

What’s more, you get James ‘Bullet’ Dalton, Schalk Burger and Bryan Habana to introduce it.

GET OUT OF THE ROAD!

I hope Richard never pays for another beer in his life. Sidesteps are great, and you can see some rippers from this year’s Super Rugby competition here, but there’s nothing like a dismissive swat from a big man.

Bonus video to see you through the day – remember this Ricky January classic from 2008?

Gotta love that fist-pounding celebration by PdV in the coach’s box.

Happy Thursday, y’all.

