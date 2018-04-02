2OV Throwback Thursday – The ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Coolest Winner’ Viral Video — Nigeria Today

2OV Throwback Thursday – The ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Coolest Winner’ Viral Video

Today is a special Thursday.

Not only are we looking at a moerse long weekend (you did plan ahead and book Monday off, right?), but we’re also saying farewell to Sloane Hunter.

We had a good run, amigo, and all the best out there in the real world.

Anyway, Thursdays are also for throwbacks, and this week we’re looking at John Carpenter.

On the November 19, 1999 episode of Millionaire (as they call it in the US), Carpenter went all the way to the final question without using a single lifeline.

No asking the audience, no 50/50, and no phoning a friend. Then the $1 million question arrived, and the rest, as they say, is history:

That is one smooth operator.

That win made Carpenter the first contestant in the worldwide Millionaire franchise to win the show’s top prize, and he remains the coolest cucumber yet.

Happy Thursday, friends, and have yourself a bloody fine long weekend. We’ve been drinking since midday.

See y’all Wednesday.

