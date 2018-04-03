3 Brian Munro Distributors Win N13.7million — Nigeria Today

3 Brian Munro Distributors Win N13.7million
Three out of over 25 Campari distributors were rewarded with N13, 682.040 as part of their contributions towards entrenching the brand in the Nigerian market. The three major distributors who received awards for their outstanding trade efforts and loyalty include Amadi Theresa Nnedia of Verchi Stores, Ndubisi Dennis Onyeananu of Uzems Aba and Chogozie Anagwu […]
The post 3 Brian Munro Distributors Win N13.7million appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
