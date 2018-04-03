3 cups of tea, coffee per day good for heart: Study — Nigeria Today

3 cups of tea, coffee per day good for heart: Study
Drinking up to three cups of tea or coffee per day could protect people from developing irregular heartbeats or arrhythmia, a new study revealed on Tuesday. Coffee is one of the most popular drinks in the world and the most common form of cognitive enhancement. However, more than 80 per cent of clinicians in the United States recommend patients with palpitations or arrhythmia to abstain or reduce caffeine.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!