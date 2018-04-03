3 die, 6 sustain injuries in Abuja auto crash — Nigeria Today

3 die, 6 sustain injuries in Abuja auto crash

Three persons were feared dead in a ghastly multiple accident on Wednesday at the Banex Junction, near Tippers’ Garage in Abuja. The multiple accident which involved three cars and a tipper, also left six others injured. A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who visited the scene, reported that the victims were all taken to […]

The post 3 die, 6 sustain injuries in Abuja auto crash appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

