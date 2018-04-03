3 Found Guilty Of Million-Dollar Baselitz Art Theft - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today

3 Found Guilty Of Million-Dollar Baselitz Art Theft – Independent Newspapers Limited
|
|
3 Found Guilty Of Million-Dollar Baselitz Art Theft
Three German men have been found guilty of the million-dollar art theft of works by painter Georg Baselitz, a Munich Court decided on Monday. A 40-year-old from Dusseldorf and a 52-year-old from Leverkusen were both sentenced to three years …
