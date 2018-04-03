 3 found guilty of million-dollar Baselitz art theft — Nigeria Today
3 found guilty of million-dollar Baselitz art theft

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

Three German men have been found guilty of the million-dollar art theft of works by painter Georg Baselitz, a Munich Court decided on Monday. A 40-year-old from Dusseldorf and a 52-year-old from Leverkusen were both sentenced to three years imprisonment, while a 26-year-old received a probationary sentence of two years. The decision is not yet […]

