‘3 Generations Strong’: Anthony Joshua Shows Off His Son And Father (Photo) — Nigeria Today

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Entertainment

Melanin popping moment for Anthony Joshua and his family as he shares a photo of himself with his father and cute little son. The heavyweight champion showed off his beautiful family on social media.

In the Instagram photo that has got people gushing about the beautiful family, the Nigerian-British boxer was seen sitting with his dad and his little son as they enjoyed fresh air outside.

The 28-year-old heavyweight champion who showed off his father, Robert, and his son, Joseph, in the photo, captioned the post with “3 generations strong”.

Source – 36NG

