3 killed, 17 wounded after bus falls off bridge — Nigeria Today

3 killed, 17 wounded after bus falls off bridge

Three Cambodians were killed and 17 others injured after a bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a dry canal in Northwestern Cambodia early on Wednesday, a Local Police Chief said. The fatal crash happened at 3:30 a.m. local time on the National Road No. 6 in Siem Reap province’s Chi Kreng district, said […]

The post 3 killed, 17 wounded after bus falls off bridge appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

