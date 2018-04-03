3 killed, 17 wounded after bus falls off bridge — Nigeria Today

3 killed, 17 wounded after bus falls off bridge
Three Cambodians were killed and 17 others injured after a bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a dry canal in Northwestern Cambodia early on Wednesday, a Local Police Chief said. The fatal crash happened at 3:30 a.m. local time on the National Road No. 6 in Siem Reap province’s Chi Kreng district, said […]
