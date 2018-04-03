 3 Policemen interdicted for selling AK47 rifle to civilian - GhanaWeb — Nigeria Today
3 Policemen interdicted for selling AK47 rifle to civilian – GhanaWeb

3 Policemen interdicted for selling AK47 rifle to civilian
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr David Asante-Apeatu, has ordered the immediate interdiction of the three policemen who allegedly sold an AK 47 assault rifle to a civilian at Weija, near Accra. The three are Sergeant Stanley Mensah and
