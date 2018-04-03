3 Siblings Brutally Hacked To Death In Benue By Fulani Murderous Herdsmen - Photos — Nigeria Today

Fulani Herdsmen continues to murder people in Benue State even after President Buhari’s visit last three weeks. 10 year old Wuese Yaku, along with her two elder brothers were attacked by Fulani herdsmen at Mbanev, Imbesev, Yaav ward of Turan in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State.

According to Apiah Ephraims, the Senior Special Assistant on Media at Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) the herdsmen hacked the siblings with machete and threw them into a well. The young girl miraculously survived the gruesome attack though with deep cuts on the neck and hands, she managed to crawl out of the well and was found by some residents while attempting to find her way home.

She is currently recuperating in a local hospital. The bad news however, is her brothers, Saater Yaku and Vershima Teryima died. Their bodies are yet to be recovered from the well.

Full report of the incident below..

“She was macheted severely on the neck as well as hand and equally thrown in a well with his two elder brothers, Saater Yaku and Vershima Teryima.

This little girl was covered by the blood of Jesus Christ as she did not only die in the well but managed to crow out with the battered injuries inflicted on her by the sword of the dreaded Fulani militia.

As she search for her way home, she encountered some Tiv locals who rushed her to the hospital in Jato Aka in the poll of her blood.This lucky Miss Wuese Yaku is recuperating in a local hospital in Jato Aka amidst severe pains.She would have been better at a bigger medical facility but for poverty. Up to this moment, the corpses of his two brothers, Saater and Vershima are yet to be recovered just as that of one Zungwenen Ungwaga Orhungur who was killed same day by the militia.

Zungwenen Ungwaga Orhungur is a younger brother to Comrade Joe Shimaor, Honourable Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Benue state.This the updates of Fulani militia killings in Jato Aka which still persists.Am making this post to attract the attention of public spirited individuals and cooperate bodies to come to the aid of little Miss Wuese Yaku whose parents are relatively poor and in psychological trauma to help facilitate her medical bills having cheated death in the hands of dreaded and merciless Fulani militia.