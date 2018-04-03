3 soldiers, 2 civilian JTF members killed by Boko Haram in shootout in Borno — Nigeria Today

3 soldiers, 2 civilian JTF members killed by Boko Haram in shootout in Borno

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja – The Nigerian Army said on Saturday night that three of its soldiers fighting on Operation Lafiya Dole and two members of Civilian JTF were killed in a confrontation with Boko Haram Terrorists in Borno State while three of the terrorists also met their Waterloo.

The Army also said its troops intercepted some women and children who were fleeing the military onslaught on the hideouts of remnants of Boko Haram and they owned up to being wives to Boko Haram terrorists.

A statement by Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, Director of Army Public Relations said, “Troops of 25 Task Force Brigade on operation Lafiya Dole have neutralized three members of the Boko Haram terrorists following an attack on the troops’ location.

“After the encounter, the troops recovered Rocket Propelled Gun parts and fully loaded FN rifle magazine of 7.62mm NATO round belt.

“Unfortunately, three soldiers lost their lives during the encounter.

“Also, two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force were neutralized in the exchange of fire.

“The public is hereby advised to report any suspicious movements to the public.

“Similarly, troops of 25 Task Force Brigade, while on clearance patrol intercepted three women and children.

“The women on interrogation confessed of being wives of Boko Haram terrorists who escaped from Mangusun following the ongoing clearance operation in the area by troops.

“The women are currently in military custody and preliminary investigation is ongoing.”

