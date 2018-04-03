 3-year-old girl mistakenly shoots pregnant mom with dad’s gun — Nigeria Today
3-year-old girl mistakenly shoots pregnant mom with dad’s gun

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

A three-year-old girl has mistakenly shot her seven-weeks pregnant mom in the US state of Indiana. The girl was playing with a loaded Glock 19 9mm handgun left behind by her father, Menzo Brazier, in the car when she shot her mum, Shanique Thomas, by mistake. Brazier, of Michican City, had taken his family along […]

