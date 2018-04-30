 30 not 15 Chibok girls are alive – Salkida reverses statement — Nigeria Today
30 not 15 Chibok girls are alive – Salkida reverses statement

Posted on Apr 18, 2018

Ahmad Salkida, a journalist and close ally of the Boko Haram sect has reversed his statement behind the abduction of Chibok girls from Borno State in 2014. Salkida, on Saturday had revealed that only 15, out of the 113 schoolgirls remaining in Boko Haram captivity were alive. However, in new tweets, yesterday, Salkida said new […]

