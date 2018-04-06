 300L FUTO Student Reportedly Gone Missing After Calling His Mum — Nigeria Today
300L FUTO Student Reportedly Gone Missing After Calling His Mum

300L FUTO Student Reportedly Gone Missing After Calling His Mum. His roomate said he left for his friends place to complete a course assignment. A young man identified as Chibueze Ezenwafor has been declared missing since last Thursday, March 29. The 300L Petroleum Engineering student of FUTO, Owerri, reportedly placed a call to his mother by 3.30pm on …

