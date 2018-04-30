31 Students Graduate With First Class At Achiever University — Nigeria Today

31 Students Graduate With First Class At Achiever University

31 Students Graduate With First Class At Achiever University. Achievers University which started with 10 courses in ten years ago now has 22 academic programs for admission seekers. Not less than 31 students of Achiever University, Owo, Ondo state have been awarded First Class degrees during the 7th Convocation of the institution. According to Professor Tunji Ibiyemi, the Vice-Chancellor …

