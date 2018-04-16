32 Killed, 19 Injured As Herdsmen Attack Nasarawa Communities — Nigeria Today

32 Killed, 19 Injured As Herdsmen Attack Nasarawa Communities

Some armed men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen at the weekend launched a fresh attack on Tiv communities at different locations in the southern senatorial district of Nasarawa state.

According to Vanguard Newspaper, the suspected killers carried out the attacks simultaneously in Awe, Keana, Obi and Doma Local Government Areas of the state.

It was gathered that about 32 persons were killed while 19 others were severely injured from gun and matchete attacks.

Currently, it is believed that over 10,000 Tiv villagers are trapped in Obi Local Government Area following the coordinated attacks by the suspected herdsmen.

The post 32 Killed, 19 Injured As Herdsmen Attack Nasarawa Communities appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com.

