 32 killed in fresh herdsmen attacks in Nasarawa — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

32 killed in fresh herdsmen attacks in Nasarawa

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in News | 0 comments

By David Odama
LAFIA – KILLERS Suspected to be Fulani herdsmen at the weekend launched a fresh attack on Tiv communities at different locations in the southern senatorial district of Nasarawa state.

The suspected killers were said to have carried out the attacks simultaneously in Awe, Keana, Obi and Doma Local Government Areas of the state, leaving about 32 killed and 19 others with severe gun and matchet e injuries.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

At the time of this report, over 10,000 Tiv villagers are currently trapped in Obi Local Government Area following the coordinated attacks by the suspected herdsmen.

The post 32 killed in fresh herdsmen attacks in Nasarawa appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.