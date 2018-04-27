“33” set to party in Lagos, Enugu — Nigeria Today

“33” set to party in Lagos, Enugu

There would be celebration of life and friendship in a different style this weekend in Lagos and Enugu States respectively, this the Nation can report.

In a statement, the organiser of “33” Export Friendship Experience party said it has concluded to delight Nigerians in the state with the party.

It said, the brand is ready to treat thousands of its Nigerian consumers to the Friendship Experience Party on 27th and 29th of April 2018 at Val Time Bar in Lekki, Lagos, Pyramid Lounge, in Uyo and New

The train of the “33” Export Lager beer party has been moving round the country using party to foster friendship among Nigerians.

The parties, the organiser added, would feature exciting games, music, comedy, and other fun activities.

And that friends and loved ones would get to connect, bond and share memorable moments through activities that create positive and enjoyable ambience.

Recall that Chinedu Uzor, a resident of Warri who attended one of the friendship parties last week said, “I had so much fun at the “33” Export Friendship Party and I was glad I came with a friend.

“I had fun playing the games and connecting with old pals and meeting new friends. It was a nice experience and I really enjoyed every bit of my time out here.”

“33” Export Lager is a premium quality beer brand produced by Nigerian Breweries PLC.

