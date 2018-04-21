34 Kaduna Lawmakers Sponsor 4 Bills In 3 Years — Nigeria Today

34 Kaduna Lawmakers Sponsor 4 Bills In 3 Years

The 34 members of the Kaduna State House of Assembly have sponsored only four bills in three years, LEADERSHIP Weekend findings have revealed. A document obtained by our correspondent showed that out of the 63 bills passed by the Kaduna State lawmakers, 59 were executive bills, while only four bills were sponsored by some of […]

The post 34 Kaduna Lawmakers Sponsor 4 Bills In 3 Years appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

