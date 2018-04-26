 34 Nigerian cinemas 'generated N3bn' in 2017 - TheCable — Nigeria Today
34 Nigerian cinemas ‘generated N3bn’ in 2017 – TheCable

34 Nigerian cinemas 'generated N3bn' in 2017
Adedayo Thomas, executive director, National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), says 34 cinemas in the country generated over N3 billion in 2017. Thomas made the disclosure on Thursday in Warri during the '2018 World Intellectual Property Day
