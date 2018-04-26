34 State Chairmen of Ali Modu Sheriff faction of PDP join APC — Nigeria Today

34 State Chairmen of Ali Modu Sheriff faction of PDP join APC

Thirty-four State Chairmen of the Ali Modu Sheriff-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday,formally defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). They include Sen. Hope Uzodinma, Sen.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

