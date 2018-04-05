$350m loan: Kaduna Reps members deny supporting approval request — Nigeria Today

$350m loan: Kaduna Reps members deny supporting approval request

Members of the House of Representatives from Kaduna State have dissociated themselves from the views of Datti Babawo, representing Sabon Gari federal constituency that they approved the request of $350 million World Bank loan being sought by the state government. A statement jointly signed by Jagaba Adams Jagaba – Kachia/Kagarko, Gideon Lucas Gwani – Kaura, […]

