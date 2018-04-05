 353 Companies Get PenCom Clearance To Bid For FG’s Contracts — Nigeria Today
353 Companies Get PenCom Clearance To Bid For FG’s Contracts

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Business, News | 0 comments

About 353 companies have been cleared by the National Pension Commission (PenCom) to bid for federal government’s contracts this year. The companies have been issued compliance certificate as at March 23, 2018, for complying with the Pension Reform Act (PRA) 2014. The firms include: Reynolds Construction Company Limited, which has 3, 643 employees and contributed […]

