353 Companies Get PenCom Clearance To Bid For FG’s Contracts — Nigeria Today

353 Companies Get PenCom Clearance To Bid For FG’s Contracts

About 353 companies have been cleared by the National Pension Commission (PenCom) to bid for federal government’s contracts this year. The companies have been issued compliance certificate as at March 23, 2018, for complying with the Pension Reform Act (PRA) 2014. The firms include: Reynolds Construction Company Limited, which has 3, 643 employees and contributed […]

The post 353 Companies Get PenCom Clearance To Bid For FG’s Contracts appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

