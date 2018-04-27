360 Fake Medicine Stores, Pharmacies Sealed In Sokoto — Nigeria Today

360 Fake Medicine Stores, Pharmacies Sealed In Sokoto

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), appeared to have saved thousands of lives in Sokoto State after it sealed off 352 patent medicine stores and eight unregistered pharmacies for various offences. Mrs Anthonia Aruya, the PCN Director, Inspection and Monitoring, who addressed a news conference on Friday, said their offences included operating without registration and […]

The post 360 Fake Medicine Stores, Pharmacies Sealed In Sokoto appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

