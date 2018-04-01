360Downloads: DJ Tims – 20 Degrees Mixtape (Vol. 10) — Nigeria Today

360Downloads: DJ Tims – 20 Degrees Mixtape (Vol. 10)

Timilehin Okanlawon better known as DJ Tims a.k.a Tha King, is a young Nigerian disc jockey based in Dallas Texas.

DJ Tim’s interest for music started during his secondary school days, when he needed something to add to his first craft, Soccer.

He has performed at gigs, birthday parties, wedding ceremoniesin the course of perfecting his skills.

Tims has acquired himself a Unique DJ’ing, also he has collaborated on some trending mixtape materials alongside DJ Kaywise, DJ Consequence, DJ Tunez, DJ Khoded.

Here he teams up with #Akpraisemedia for #20DegreesMixtape (Vol. 10).

Download, listen, share!!

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/9tam1uox76/DJ_Tims_-_20_Degrees_Mixtape_-_Vol10.mp3

