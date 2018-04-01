360Downloads: DJ Tims – 20 Degrees Mixtape (Vol. 10) — Nigeria Today

360Downloads: DJ Tims – 20 Degrees Mixtape (Vol. 10)
Timilehin Okanlawon better known as DJ Tims a.k.a Tha King, is a young Nigerian disc jockey based in Dallas Texas.
DJ Tim’s interest for music started during his secondary school days, when he needed something to add to his first craft, Soccer.
He has performed at gigs, birthday parties, wedding ceremoniesin the course of perfecting his skills.
Tims has acquired himself a Unique DJ’ing, also he has collaborated on some trending mixtape materials alongside DJ Kaywise, DJ Consequence, DJ Tunez, DJ Khoded.
Here he teams up with #Akpraisemedia for #20DegreesMixtape (Vol. 10).
Download, listen, share!!
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post 360Downloads: DJ Tims – 20 Degrees Mixtape (Vol. 10) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!