 360Fresh: Cidney – Die For You — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

360Fresh: Cidney – Die For You

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Just after the release of “Julie”, the number one hit maker CIDNEY features his first single in 2018 titled “DIE FOR YOU”. Produced, mixed and mastered by Braynezee of NakedBeats, a song to quench the thirst of all his fans. Enjoy!!!



Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

 

The post 360Fresh: Cidney – Die For You appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.