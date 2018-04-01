360Hawt: Korede Bello – Work It — Nigeria Today

360Hawt: Korede Bello – Work It
Korede Bello bounce back with another Month-starter tune for the Girls dem. He titled this new pierce of work ‘Work It‘.
‘Work It‘ speaks more about doing the dance work and all. This is certainly another Good entry from Korede Bello.
Download, listen and Enjoy!
&mnsp;
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post 360Hawt: Korede Bello – Work It appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!