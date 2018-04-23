360Hawt: Olamide – Owo Shayo (Prod. Pheelz) — Nigeria Today

360Hawt: Olamide – Owo Shayo (Prod. Pheelz)

Just a Few days after the Baddo X Phyno collaboration on the latest trending hit tune Christened “Onyeoma”, Olamide Stays consistent and determined as He flows back not fluctuating, He steadily Grinds on The Pheelz Kwaito-type-of-beat produced by The magician – Pheelz, To deliver another Shaku-Shaku dance anthem dubbed “Owo Shayo”.

“Owo Shayo” serves as another dance-entry-tune which baddo serves on a para-mode. “Owo Shayo” is for the street and the Steet-King – Olamide never dissapoint on giving them their rightful accolade for the dance mood.

All due Accolade has been fully paid by Baddo to the street, and here it is – “Owo Shayo”.

Listen and Enjoy!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Olamide-Owo-Shayo-prod.-Pheelz.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

