 360Hawt: Seyi Shay ft. Flavour X Dj Consequence – Alele - 360Nobs.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

360Hawt: Seyi Shay ft. Flavour X Dj Consequence – Alele – 360Nobs.com

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


360Nobs.com

360Hawt: Seyi Shay ft. Flavour X Dj Consequence – Alele
360Nobs.com
Sultry diva Seyi Shay shuns with new music lifted off her hotly anticipated extended play christened “Electric Package [Volume 1]”. The fiery performer commands in her new DJ Coublon produced single “Alele”, which features high-life king Flavour and
New Music: Seyi Shay feat. Flavour & DJ Consequence – AleleBellaNaija
Seyi Shay turns mistake into her advantage with 'Electric Package'TheNewsGuru

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.