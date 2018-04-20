360Hawt: Seyi Shay ft. Flavour X Dj Consequence – Alele - 360Nobs.com — Nigeria Today

360Hawt: Seyi Shay ft. Flavour X Dj Consequence – Alele – 360Nobs.com
360Nobs.com
360Hawt: Seyi Shay ft. Flavour X Dj Consequence – Alele
Sultry diva Seyi Shay shuns with new music lifted off her hotly anticipated extended play christened “Electric Package [Volume 1]”. The fiery performer commands in her new DJ Coublon produced single “Alele”, which features high-life king Flavour and …
