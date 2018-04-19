 360Hawt: Tekno – Jogodo - 360Nobs.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

360Hawt: Tekno – Jogodo – 360Nobs.com

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


360Nobs.com

360Hawt: Tekno – Jogodo
360Nobs.com
Tekno serves another potential and Confidential tune which he sample's The Danfo Driver previous tune “Palango” and he titled this latest tune which he infused and bring all the Tek remedies and vibezz on the tune dubbed “Jogodo”. The clean beat was

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.