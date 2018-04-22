 #360TVSeries: ‘Ghost Wars’ Canceled After One Season At Syfy — Nigeria Today
#360TVSeries: ‘Ghost Wars’ Canceled After One Season At Syfy

Syfy has canceled the horror series Ghost Wars after its debut 13-episode season.

Ghost Wars was set in a remote Alaskan town that has been overrun by paranormal forces, the series focuses on local outcast Roman Mercer (Avan Jogia) who must overcome the town’s prejudices and his own personal demons if he’s to harness his repressed psychic powers and save everyone from the mass haunting that’s threatening to destroy them all.

With the cancellation of Ghost Wars, Syfy’s scripted slate now includes The Magicians, The Expanse, Channel Zero, Krypton, 12 Monkeys, Z Nation, Killjoys, Wynonna Earp, Van Helsing, and Happy!, with the fate of fellow 2017 freshman Superstition still hanging in the balance. The network said goodbye to Blood Drive, Incorporated, Aftermath, and Dark Matter in 2017 and recently ordered an adaptation of the Deadly Class graphic novels to series.

The series finale of Ghost Wars aired January 4th on Syfy.

