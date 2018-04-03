 3D-printed wearable monitors gastrointestinal activity, if you can stomach it — Nigeria Today
3D-printed wearable monitors gastrointestinal activity, if you can stomach it

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Health, Technology

Using a 3D-printed portable box hooked up to ten electrodes, the stomach-based wearable can monitor the electrical activity inside a patient’s stomach to offer noninvasive insight into their gastrointestinal health.

